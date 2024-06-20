Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.