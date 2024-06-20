Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $6,947,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 4,831.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,170,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.37%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.