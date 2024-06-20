Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

