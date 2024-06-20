Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8 %
TSN stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
