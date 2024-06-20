Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 161,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $265.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.84.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

