Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 126 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Linde by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $440.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.22. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

