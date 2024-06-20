Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,336 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 57.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 35.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

F opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

