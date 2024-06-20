Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $135.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.06. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

