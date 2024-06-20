Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 466 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.