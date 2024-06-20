Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 650 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

TFC opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

