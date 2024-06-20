Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $244.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.66 and its 200-day moving average is $237.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

