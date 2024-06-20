Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $89,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ATO. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.45. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

