Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,402,000 after buying an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $376.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $377.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

