Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 939.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.41. The stock has a market cap of $302.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.