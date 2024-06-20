Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 15,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPM opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.
In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
