Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

