Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 210,586,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 287,408,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

Tower Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.