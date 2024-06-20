Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 6,696 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

