Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires New Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,181,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 638,010 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 443.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 409,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 815,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after acquiring an additional 380,267 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

