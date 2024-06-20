Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $284,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $101.24 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

