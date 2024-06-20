Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $682,000 Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.83. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

