Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $760,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

NYSE:C opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

