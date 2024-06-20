Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,686,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 15,382.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 630,678 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Fortive by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after acquiring an additional 620,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,557,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

