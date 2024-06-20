Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 400 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,807,000 after buying an additional 566,539 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after buying an additional 659,324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after buying an additional 789,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,244,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,731,000 after buying an additional 139,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $149.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

