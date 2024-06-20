Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 914 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 299,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,791,000 after purchasing an additional 162,294 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $499.49 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.53.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total value of $216,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,722.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,993,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,071 shares of company stock worth $192,834,857 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

