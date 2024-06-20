Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:TYP) Insider Jason Carroll Purchases 604,738 Shares of Stock

Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:TYP – Get Free Report) insider Jason Carroll bought 604,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,094.76 ($8,009.77).
Jason Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 6th, Jason Carroll bought 1,692,514 shares of Tryptamine Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,542.79 ($23,538.27).
- On Monday, June 3rd, Jason Carroll bought 1,000,000 shares of Tryptamine Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($16,556.29).
- On Thursday, May 30th, Jason Carroll purchased 500,000 shares of Tryptamine Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($7,947.02).
Tryptamine Therapeutics Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tryptamine Therapeutics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Costco Split History: Is it Time for Costco to Split Again?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Tryptamine Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryptamine Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.