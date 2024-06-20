UBS Group Downgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Neutral

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RYAAY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $117.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.19.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,513 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

