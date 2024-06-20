UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -365.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.