United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $300.61

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $300.61 and last traded at $300.09, with a volume of 23166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.22, for a total value of $1,033,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.22, for a total value of $1,033,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,728 shares of company stock valued at $39,628,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.