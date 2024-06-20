Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

