UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 4.7% Higher

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.49. 469,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,140,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

UP Fintech Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $777.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 61.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

