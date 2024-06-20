Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.35 Per Share

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SHED opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £466.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.29 and a beta of 0.82. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 98.10 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 131 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

