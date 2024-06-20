Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VDE stock opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.79.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.