Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,346,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2,518.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,215,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,857,539 shares of company stock worth $781,118,135 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

