Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,235,894 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $1,625,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

