Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,146,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $1,334,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

FNF opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.