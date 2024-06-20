Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.40 Billion Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,265,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.27% of Watsco worth $1,399,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $491.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.58 and a 52 week high of $493.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.11 and a 200-day moving average of $426.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

