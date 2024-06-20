Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.58 Billion Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,045,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.57% of Carlisle Companies worth $1,576,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,936,000 after buying an additional 72,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $422.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.84 and a 200-day moving average of $359.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

