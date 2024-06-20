Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.59% of Teleflex worth $1,359,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX stock opened at $202.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.49. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $262.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

