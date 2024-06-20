Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwind Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $338,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

