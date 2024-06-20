Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.43

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.43 and last traded at $48.42, with a volume of 40174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.