Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

