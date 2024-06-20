Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,727,000 after purchasing an additional 160,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,079,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,229,000 after purchasing an additional 228,055 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

