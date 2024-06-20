Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,730 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $150,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

