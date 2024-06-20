Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

