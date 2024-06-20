VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.10

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and traded as high as $64.54. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 6,878 shares trading hands.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 281,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 219,561 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

