VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.10

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and traded as high as $64.54. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 6,878 shares trading hands.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
