Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $273.62 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.98 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

