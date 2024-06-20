Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2024

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $273.62 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.98 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.