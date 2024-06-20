Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Westwind Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 115,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of V opened at $273.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.98 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

