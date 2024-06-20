Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

